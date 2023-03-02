Senate
Courtesy of CBC

The Senate yesterday said it will offer staff “recognition awards” like gold bracelets to help employees “feel a strong sense of belonging” to the institution that has run its budget up 70% since 2016.

“The goal of the Senate employee recognition program is to align recognition with organizational values (service, integrity, diversity, respect), support high employee engagement and recognize employee contributions that drive high organizational performance and create a respectful, fair, inclusive workplace where employees feel a strong sense of belonging,” the Senate wrote in a notice.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

They'll need some gold for their retirements when the regime flips to global digital currency......

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.