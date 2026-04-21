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Senate urges appointment of 'antisemitism' envoy and Holocaust education

Former Antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lyons and Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby
Former Antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lyons and Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira ElghawabyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Antisemitism
Canpoli
Deborah Lyons
Iddo Moed

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