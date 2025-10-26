News

Senate warned Canada has made antisemitism fashionable

Antisemitism at UBC
Antisemitism at UBCPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Jews
Jewish federation of Edmonton
antisemism
B’nai Brith Canada
Manitoba Institute to Combat Antisemitism
Beth Tikvah Synagogue

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news