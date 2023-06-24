Ontario Sen. Victor Oh declined to comment on reports that suggested he aimed to counter media critics who claim the presence of Chinese spies in Canada.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the alleged remarks came after the expulsion of a Chinese spy on May 8.
Found In Translation, a newsletter that said it republishes Cantonese and Mandarin-language media on public affairs, quoted Oh's videotaped remarks on WeChat.
The senator was speaking to some 50 people at the Montréal Chinese Community United Centre, it said.
Neither Sen. Oh nor the Montréal group responded when asked if the event occurred or whether the Found In Translation account was accurate.
“I hope in my mind to establish a nationwide Chinese foundation,” it quoted Oh.
“We will draft how to set up a national foundation. Why should we set up a foundation? We must have it for donations.”
“We need the energy and financial resources because, as you know, those journalists, those newspapers keep suppressing us, wave after wave,” it quoted Oh.
“They intentionally smear you by only reporting a small fraction of the facts, right?”
The Foundation would hire lawyers to pursue critics who “slander and smear Chinese people,” including “politicians, nonsense reporters and newspapers,” it quoted Oh.
Additionally, the senator was quoted referencing the First Report by former governor general David Johnston, released on May 23, which cleared the cabinet of any wrongdoing in mishandling secret warnings about subterfuge by Chinese agents.
“Even the report from the governor general fails to satisfy them,” it quoted Oh.
“The governor general concluded those cases were transparent and there are no Chinese spies in Canada. However, those journalists refuse to believe the governor general’s findings and insist there are Chinese spies.”
“It’s like a judge rules a person is innocent, but some journalists claim it’s impossible and insist the person is guilty,” it quoted Oh.
“The situation has escalated to such a point. Therefore our foundation is very important.”
In a separate incident, a Chinese diplomat named Zhao Wei was expelled on May 8 for reportedly targeting the family of Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON).
“I have received threats I believe may be related to the People’s Republic of China and I will just leave it at that,” Chong testified on May 16 at the House Affairs committee.
“That explains the meetings I had with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.”
“I don’t want to talk specifically about those threats for obvious reasons,” said Chong.
“I have conveyed those threats to the appropriate agencies and authorities in the federal government and to my local police.”
(1) comment
Xi rooted out corruption in the CCP and with the American Pacific Fleet encouraging him to do the right thing with them he's making China a much better nation for all it's people and the world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.