Senator pushes for mandatory alcohol warning labels

Sen. Patrick Brazeau is calling for liquor, beer and wine to carry mandatory health warnings, saying Canadians currently get a “free ride” compared with cannabis and tobacco users. Blacklock's Reporter says Brazeau, a recovering alcoholic, told the Senate social affairs committee to expect heavy lobbying from the alcohol industry.Bill S-202, An Act To Amend the Food and Drugs Act, would require all alcohol products to display labels warning of the health risks of drinking. The bill preamble cites “serious public health risks posed by alcohol consumption” and stresses the public must have “accurate and current health information.” A similar bill, S-254, stalled in Parliament in 2023..“This bill is not about prohibition or nanny state overreach,” Brazeau said. “It is about empowering consumers with facts. The alcohol industry and lobby are interested in one thing and one thing only, and that’s profits. They do not care about the health and well-being of Canadians.”Brazeau shared his personal struggles with alcoholism, which led to a temporary Senate suspension in 2013 and a guilty plea to assault, resulting in an absolute discharge. “It does ruin lives and kills people,” he said. “It’s certainly not good for mental health. Personally, it led me down a very, very, very dark path, so dark I just wanted to put an end to my life. Luckily I failed.”.Government research has shown young people respond to messaging about alcohol harms. A 2024 Department of Health focus group study found warning labels could influence behaviour among younger adults. A 2023 poll found most Canadians supported mandatory cancer labels, though only 39% said warnings would prompt them to cut back on drinking.Statistics Canada data show about 15% of Canadians drink the equivalent of a beer, glass of wine or 1.5-ounce shot of spirits daily, with rates ranging from 12.5% in Saskatchewan to 18% in Québec.