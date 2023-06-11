China is considered as carefree a travel destination as Belgium, according to risk ratings by the department of Foreign Affairs, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
However, a Senate Foreign Affairs committee member has raised doubts about this claim because of hostage taking and arbitrary detention involving over 120 Canadians in China.
“There are four risk levels,” said Sen. Michael MacDonald (NS), pointing to categories of travel advisories issued by the department.
“China is included with Belgium and the United Kingdom.”
“Why would China have a Level Two categorization the same as the United Kingdom and Belgium?” asked Sen. MacDonald, adding he was “very surprised” given the 2018 police kidnappings of two Canadian business consultants in Beijing, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. The pair spent nearly three years in detention.
“That advice is composed of many different factors,” replied David Morrison, deputy Foreign Minister.
“Some of it would be political risk.”
Other factors were “just plain criminality,” added Morrison.
“I certainly accept at times there will be counterintuitive results,” testified Morrison.
“I suspect, as I say, that could be because of petty theft, criminality, those kinds of risks to Canadians rather than the kind of two Michaels risks.”
The department of Foreign Affairs issues travel advisories classified into four levels of risk. The destinations with the lowest risk for Canadians, falling under the first rating, include countries such as Australia, Bermuda, Japan, and the United States. The second rating, labelled as a “high degree of caution,” includes countries like Belgium, China, Germany, France, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Visitors to China are advised to “not carry large sums of money,” “securely lock doors,” “be aware of accepting snacks” and “be cautious when crossing the street.”
The China advisory notes Canadians with local family members “may be at risk of arbitrary detention.” The department in 2021 counted 119 Canadian detainees in China.
By contrast, the travel advisory for the United Kingdom warns Canadians to beware of terrorism, “knife and vehicle attacks,” “mugging,” “sexual assaults” and terrorism.
The third travel rating advises Canadians to “avoid non-essential travel” to certain countries. This category includes countries like Burundi, Chad, and Papua New Guinea.
The riskiest rating, an “avoid all travel” listing, includes 20 countries such as Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Haiti, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen.
Foreign Minister Mélanie Jolie stated that the cabinet had no involvement in the decision to rate China alongside Belgium as a relatively safe travel destination.
“This is a decision that is taken based on recommendations coming from the department,” said Joly.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
