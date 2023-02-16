Senator

Few Canadians are outright racists, but many hold stereotypically bigoted views of Chinese people, says Senator Yuen Pau Woo (BC). The Liberal appointee complained Chinese Canadians are expected to renounce the motherland or be “seen as suspicious," according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The number of unreconstructed racists is probably small, but they are aided and abetted by seemingly respectable folks who nevertheless feed racial animus by insinuating generalizations about Chinese people in Canada and the ills that they are alleged to have brought to society, for example money laundering, unaffordable housing and the epidemic of opioid deaths,” Woo told the Senate.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(6) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Want to see racism on full display Senator . . . take a trip to Richmond BC . . .

The "Motherland" is a Communist Golag, where they enslave minorities and harvest their organs for sale . . . and you're proud of that?

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Isnt it time for Trudeau to just ride off into the sunset (or some monsoon rain somewhere) and JUST STOP with trying to divide Canadians with this "racist" nonsense. Youve done enough damage to Canada. Stop while we still have some vestige of a sense of humour.

Report Add Reply
Afreewest
Afreewest

The not so Manchurian candidate. Not even attempting to hide his loyalty to his puppet masters.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

I'm positive that he's confusing the fact that he's probably a dork with his ethnic background for the misfortune he's had in his life.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

If he finds Canadians too racist he can always move back home.

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Yet another racist calling for more racism. And doing so from an elevated position that wouldn't be available to him if Canada was to treat such appointments as China does. Look at China, look at the diversity in their appointments to powerful well paid positions. He is the pot calling the tea cup black.

Report Add Reply

