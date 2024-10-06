Senator warns of 'diminished faith' among Canadian youth

Young Canadians are losing hope for the future, a trend that should concern all lawmakers, said Sen. Marc Gold (Que.), the Government Representative in the Senate, during a Senate Question Period. Blacklock's Reporter says Gold expressed alarm over what he described as a "disturbing" decline in optimism among younger generations.Gold's comments came in response to Sen. Donald Plett (Man.), Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, who questioned the government's leadership and called for a federal election focused on addressing the carbon tax and restoring hope. “Life has been hard under this NDP-Liberal regime, and change is needed,” said Plett. “Hope is needed. Common sense is needed. Why will your government not recognize this and call a carbon tax election?”Gold acknowledged the growing concern, attributing the loss of hope among young people to broader global challenges. “Regrettably, the phenomenon to which you alluded, Senator Plett, that is young people’s diminished faith in the future, is a phenomenon we see worldwide,” Gold responded. “There have been tough times globally, and political movements that feed more on fear than on hope. It is certainly preoccupying and disturbing for all of us.”In rebuttal, Plett dismissed the idea of comparing Canada’s struggles with other nations. “We live in the richest country in the world,” he said. “Don’t compare us with other countries.”Statistics Canada recently reported that fewer than half of young Canadians under 34 (44%) and city dwellers (49%) expressed "high life satisfaction." Canada ranked 11th in life satisfaction among OECD countries, trailing nations such as Finland, Denmark, and Germany.