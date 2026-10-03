Senators debate vacant Canadian Human Rights Commission job for 87 minutes

CALGARY — Senators spent 87 minutes debating a proposal to abolish a Canadian Human Rights Commission executive position that has been vacant since 2022, while Department of Justice lawyers could not say what the last person in the job did from week to week.The Senate human rights committee’s examination of the deputy chief commissioner position was reported by Blacklock’s Reporter. The proposed cut is included in Bill C-31, which contains a clause eliminating the role.“This reorganization and realignment is meant to really better serve Canadians,” Heather Watts, senior general counsel with the Department of Justice, told the committee. Eliminating the position is among $476,666 in cuts to the commission’s $38.3 million budget this year, according to its departmental plan.Sen. David Arnot, a former chief commissioner of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission, questioned the decision. “In the overall scheme of things it isn’t that much money in my opinion,” he said.Arnot suggested the deputy would run the commission while the chief commissioner travelled and performed public duties. Watts said an executive director, rather than the deputy commissioner, handles day-to-day operations.Alberta Sen. Kristopher Wells also pressed for an explanation of the cut. .Canadian Human Rights Commission report to UN omits internal anti-black racism findings\n\n.“We’re talking about a cutback to a very senior level position,” he said, asking what analysis the Justice Department had done of its effects.“We don’t get involved in the day-to-day financial operations,” Watts replied. Asked whether the cut could hamper the commission’s work, she pointed out that the job has been vacant since 2022.Eric Nielsen, another senior Justice Department counsel, said the law assigns the deputy no specific duties beyond acting in the chief commissioner’s absence.“There is nothing spelled out in particular for the Deputy Chief Commissioner to do,” he said.Sen. Wanda Thomas Bernard asked what the deputy had done when the position was filled, including what a typical week looked like.Watts said Justice Department officials were not experts in the commission’s daily operations. She expected the chief commissioner could assign duties to a deputy as needed, but said she could not describe the specifics of the job.Watts told senators the decision followed a government-wide expenditure review in which departments and agencies were asked to identify potential savings.The commission has an estimated 267 employees. Executive bonuses averaged $26,342 last year, while the chief commissioner is paid $394,000 annually and five full-time commissioners are paid $265,000 each.The government has said it plans to eliminate 500 executive positions this year. Between 2016 and 2025, the number of six-figure executive group appointees rose from 7,181 to 10,077, while their annual payroll doubled to $1.9 billion.