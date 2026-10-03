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Senators debate vacant Canadian Human Rights Commission job for 87 minutes

Senators spent 87 minutes debating a proposal to abolish a Canadian Human Rights Commission executive position that has been vacant since 2022, while Department of Justice lawyers could not say what the last person in the job did from week to week.
Senators spent 87 minutes debating a proposal to abolish a Canadian Human Rights Commission executive position that has been vacant since 2022, while Department of Justice lawyers could not say what the last person in the job did from week to week.Courtesy of the Senate of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Wanda Thomas Bernard
Department Of Justice
Canadian Human Rights Commission
Senate Human Rights Committee
Kristopher Wells
Cdnpol
Senate Of Canada
Sen. David Arnot
Bill C-31
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