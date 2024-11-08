Senators have gutted the Bloc Québécois dairy bill the party said it requires to continue propping up the Trudeau Liberal government, per Blacklock’s Reporter.Bill C-282 An Act To Amend The Department Of Foreign Affairs Act is allegedly meant to shield dairy, egg and poultry quota holders in future trade talks. Free trade farm groups opposed the bill as protectionist.“I disagree with it in principle,” said Liberal-appointed Sen. Peter Harder.“It is not about supply trade management but rather about trade policy.”Bill C-282 would have prohibited “any commitment on behalf of the Government of Canada by international trade treaty or agreement” that would impact quota holders.“We need to de-risk this bill,” said Harder, sponsor of an amendment stating the ban would not apply in “renegotiation of an international trade treaty.”.Farm free traders fight ‘political’ dairy bill that could trigger an election.Harder’s amendment passed the foreign affairs committee by a 10-3 vote. Senators in favour were Peter Boehm, chair of the committee, Gwen Boniface, Bev Busson, Colin Deacon, Peter Harder, Senate Opposition Leader Donald Plett, Mohamed-Iqbal Ravalia, Krista Ross, Josée Verner and Yuen Pau Woo.“This bill does not represent sound public policy,” said Woo.“That’s my view.”.Blanchet admits he doesn’t want Trudeau in office, offered coalition to advance Quebec interests.Committee passage of the amendment ensures the bill even if approved by the whole Senate on Third Reading must return to the House of Commons for reconsideration. Only 20 weeks remain on the Commons calendar before the statutory deadline for the next general election.“This amendment voids the bill of its substance and intention,” said Sen. Amina Gerba.The Bloc on Thursday in a statement agreed the bill was effectively dead.“Amendments would simply destroy the scope of the bill,” it said.Western farm free traders opposed it as a protectionist measure that threatened billions in cross-border sales.“Bill C-282 is part of a troubling trend towards protectionism which threatens to undo decades of progress under the multilateral trading system,” said a petition by Pulse Canada representing 26,000 pea, bean and lentil growers and processors.“Farmers and the rural communities they support rely heavily on trade for their livelihood.”.DEADLINE DAY: Bloc to begin talks on toppling Trudeau Liberals.Executives with the Canadian Cattle Association testified October 23 that the bill was bad for “the vast majority of agriculture” that relies on free trade.“We do not support this bill in any shape or form,” said Nathan Phinney, Association president.“Agriculture shouldn’t have wedges driven between it and this is exactly what this poorly written piece of legislation has done. We do work together on numerous fronts. However, all of agriculture is not supply managed.”