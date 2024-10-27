Senators eye bicycles to cut carbon footprint

The Senate is exploring the use of bicycles as part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, according to Sen. Lucie Moncion (Ont.), chair of the internal economy committee. Blacklocks Reporter said speaking in the Senate this week, Moncion highlighted the importance of sustainable alternatives, with senators collectively traveling five million kilometers annually by air.“I know every one of us can start doing things like reducing paper and trying to find other ways to travel,” Moncion said, as she discussed ongoing initiatives aimed at curbing emissions.“We are looking at bicycles, you know, finding other ways of working with staff. Bicycle use is one of them.”Moncion’s comments come as part of a broader Senate initiative to become carbon neutral by 2030. The Senate, which hired a climate change consultant for $93,860 in 2022, has yet to release detailed recommendations, leading to some frustration among senators.“We have heard nothing,” said Sen. Mary Coyle (N.S.), pressing for urgent action. Coyle emphasized the need for progress during Senate Question Period, asking, “Could you explain why the report has not yet been released and when the members of this chamber will consider this report’s recommendations?”Moncion acknowledged the delay, responding, “I recognize the significance of the commitment and the responsibility to demonstrate progress.”The Senate previously announced plans to measure its carbon footprint as a first step toward achieving its net zero goal. In a 2022 notice, the Senate stated that once it benchmarks its emissions, it would be better equipped to create a long-term plan to reduce its environmental impact.Sen. Colin Deacon (N.S.), chair of the environment subcommittee, affirmed the Senate’s commitment to reaching carbon neutrality, saying, “That is absolutely the intention.” He acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence: “This is an ambitious goal but it’s an important goal for us to demonstrate leadership on. I see no reason why we can’t accomplish that goal, even in a shorter period of time.”