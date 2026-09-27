News

Senators question Bill C-31 liability shield for federal financial officials

Gavel
GavelWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Sen. Pierre Dalphond
Sen. Tony Loffreda
Sen. Pierrette Ringuette
Bill C-31
Sen. Toni Varone
Justin Brown
Sen. Daniele Henkel
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news