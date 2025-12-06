Senators say immigration bill meant to push back against rising ‘xenophobic rhetoric’

A Liberal-appointed group of senators says a seemingly harmless bill to mark Canada’s history of immigration is actually aimed at countering what they describe as growing “xenophobic rhetoric” in the national debate. Blacklock's Reporter says senators told the social affairs committee the proposal was timed to influence public discussion around annual immigration targets.Sen. Amina Gerba, a Quebec appointee originally from Cameroon, said Canada must “do something” to push back against claims that immigration is to blame for the country’s problems. She said her Bill S-215, which would designate every November as National Immigration Month, is meant to reaffirm that Canada “is a country of immigration” and reject efforts to turn newcomers into scapegoats.Sen. Andrew Cardozo said the timing was deliberate, since the federal immigration levels plan must be tabled by October 31. That ensures November is always filled with debate — the perfect moment, he said, for senators to “participate.”.Cabinet’s latest plan, released November 4, cut temporary permit quotas for international students and migrant workers from 673,650 this year to 385,000 in 2026 and 370,000 in 2027. “We are taking back control over the immigration system,” the government said.Gerba told colleagues the bill is intended to send a “clear signal” against anti-immigration sentiment. Sen. Chantal Petitclerc asked whether the proposal could help “set the record straight,” and Gerba replied that more must be done.Other senators warned that public frustration is being misdirected. Sen. Paulette Senior said Canada doesn’t need to “look south” to see growing negativity, arguing immigrants are being blamed for job shortages and the housing crunch. .She accused the government of feeding that belief by slashing targets instead of countering misinformation.New Brunswick Sen. Victor Boudreau said immigration is increasingly being turned into a “culture war” weapon and warned U.S.-style conflict could spill north. Saskatchewan Sen. Tracy Muggli urged caution in celebrating immigration, noting it also has a “colonial history” and that some newcomers arrive from countries previously colonized themselves.