Senators spend taxpayer cash on booze, fine dining, disco parties and minigolf

Canada’s Senate — often described as the chamber of “sober second thought” — is facing criticism after a new report found senators billed taxpayers for tens of thousands of dollars in alcohol, upscale restaurant meals, disco events and even rounds of minigolf.The findings come from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, which reviewed Senate expense disclosures and concluded hospitality spending by individual senators surged sharply over the past year.According to the analysis, senators billed taxpayers $116,100 in hospitality expenses last year alone, a 67% increase compared with the previous year. Hospitality costs tied to Senate administration and the chamber’s house officers have more than doubled since 2019.Franco Terrazzano, the federation’s federal director, said the spending raises serious questions about accountability in the unelected chamber.“It’s probably hard for senators to provide that sober second thought when they’re spending thousands on booze,” Terrazzano said. “Taxpayers are going to be outraged when they see how unelected senators are milking their expenses.”Expense records show the Senate has spent roughly $27,000 on alcohol purchases from the LCBO, the SAQ, wineries and the Beer Store since 2019. The chamber also spent thousands more on gifts, including $1,600 from a distillery in Newfoundland and Labrador..Senators also regularly billed taxpayers for meals at high-end restaurants. Records show $20,500 was spent across nine visits to Le St-Estèphe, an upscale French restaurant.Other charges reviewed by the federation included $790 to hire bartenders for a single event and three receptions at Rivero Disco that together cost taxpayers $2,100. The venue advertises itself as having an “awesome light show.”Additional expenses included $644 billed during a “staff working session” at a minigolf venue and another $210 spent on an escape room activity.“I’m not sure how billing taxpayers hundreds of dollars playing putt-putt helps unelected senators rubberstamp legislation,” Terrazzano said. “Expenses are supposed to be used sparingly and for crucial work business.”Among the senators identified as frequent hospitality spenders was Yvonne Boyer, who ranked among the top 10 hospitality spenders in each of the past six years, costing taxpayers nearly $15,000 since 2019. Boyer also billed roughly $8,000 in gifts during that period and expensed meals including a $340 meeting at The Keg and a $100 wine bar meeting with two people.Marilou McPhedran expensed $377 in one day at the Château Laurier, a frequent location for senators’ meetings, and another $623 gathering with 10 people at the Aga Khan Museum.David Wells billed $555 across multiple visits to Mallard’s Cottage in St. John’s, a historic restaurant known for serving dishes like cod tongues and premium-priced vegetables.Mohamed‑Iqbal Ravalia expensed $1,100 for a business meeting with 20 people at India Gate Restaurant and another $260 on flowers.Bernadette Clement billed taxpayers about $3,300 for gifts alone..The federation argues such spending highlights broader concerns about the Senate’s costs to taxpayers. Terrazzano said the expenses come on top of annual salary increases for senators.A senator’s base salary currently stands at $184,800 and is expected to rise to roughly $193,600 after the scheduled April 1 pay raise. Senators also have access to separate taxpayer-funded budgets for hospitality, travel, offices and other expenses.Terrazzano said the spending should prompt action from Ottawa.“Just because it’s called the Red Chamber, it doesn’t mean senators should be driving Canadian taxpayers further into the red,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Mark Carney should move to crack down on what he called wasteful expenses.