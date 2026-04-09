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Senior defence official censured for hiring friend in federal cronyism case

Konrad von Finckenstein 
Konrad von Finckenstein WS Files
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Cdnpoli
Conflict Of Interest Act
Mark Carney
Christiane Fox
Konrad von Finckenstein 
Bjorn Charles

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