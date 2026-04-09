Senior defence official censured for hiring friend in federal cronyism case

A top federal bureaucrat now serving as Deputy Minister of National Defence has been formally censured for breaching conflict of interest rules after helping a personal acquaintance secure a government job, prompting fresh questions about hiring practices in Ottawa.Blacklock's Reporter says Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein found that Christiane Fox violated section 9 of the Conflict of Interest Act by giving preferential treatment to a friend, concluding that “giving someone preferential treatment is in itself improper.” The law prohibits public office holders from advancing the private interests of friends or relatives.The ruling stems from Fox’s involvement in the 2023 hiring of Bjorn Charles, a manager at GoodLife Fitness, into a supervisory role at the Department of Immigration despite what the report described as a lack of qualifications. According to the findings, Charles had no government experience, did not speak French, and lacked familiarity with relevant laws, regulations, and internal systems.The report detailed how Charles contacted Fox, whom he knew from their time as athletes at Carleton University, about potential employment. Fox invited him to submit his résumé and remained actively involved throughout the hiring process, at one point sharing internal materials to help him prepare for an interview..Investigators found that hiring managers felt pressured by Fox’s involvement and believed they were being directed to place Charles in a position for which he was not qualified. The Ethics Commissioner concluded Fox used the influence of her senior role to advance her friend’s interests and expedite his hiring, including fast-tracking his security clearance and onboarding.Fox denied wrongdoing, stating she was simply open to speaking with individuals interested in public service careers.The Prime Minister’s Office under Mark Carney declined to comment on the findings. Carney appointed Fox to her current role as Deputy Minister of National Defence on January 29.The case adds to longstanding concerns about favouritism in federal hiring. A Public Service Commission survey previously found 54% of employees believed appointments in their workplaces depend on personal connections rather than merit, with updated results expected later this month.