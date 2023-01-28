Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

A senior Department of Public Works manager was dismissed for nepotism and misuse of public facilities. Authorities would not name the manager, but called the misconduct a “serious breach” of its ethics code, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The departmental investigation process found allegations of wrongdoing were founded and did constitute serious breaches of the Values And Ethics Code For The Public Sector,” the department said in a statement. “The importance of avoiding conflict of interest including any potential or apparent conflict is a fundamental aspect of the department’s standard of conduct,” it added.

