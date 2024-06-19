Seniors form “safety squad” after Moe gov’t opens housing to people with addictions challenges

Saskatoon seniors are forming "safety squads" after addicts were placed by social services into their seniors homes.The Scott and Forget apartments are meant for lower-income seniors aged 55 and older. However, the Scott Moe government decided to open their housing complex to younger people experiencing complex addictions challenges. The towers used to be a quiet, tight-knit community, but now residents are on edge and feel like prisoners in their own homes.Meth is being smoked in stairwells. Weapons have recently been found in common areas. Human feces was smeared on elevator buttons and door knobs little more than a week ago. Fires have been set in common areas. And residents have reported cockroach infestations. Long-time residents have resorted to forming a "safety squad" to protect each other. They’ve also called on their local MLA, Lisa Lambert, for help, but have yet to see any action.The NDP drew attention to the issue in a noon media event on Wednesday. Resident Carol Koffler said problems started in January."I had two brothers and a nephew that were addicts. So I know the problems that happen with that. And they've all passed away, sadly. But when I started seeing some of this coming into our building here, and I know what can happen, because I've lived it, it scared me. And I don't scare easily because I've seen a lot," she said."I'm very worried and afraid to live here from what I've seen. And it's getting worse.... Nobody should be homeless, but mixing addicts with seniors is not the answer."Koffler said recurring events have "set her PTSD off." Miscreants given lodging in the building are now inviting others in."They prop doors open and bring other people that they smoke, drink with, da da, into the building at all hours of the night, doing all kinds of things. For us to come out and have a smoke at night, we can't because we don't know who's going to be here and how many," she said."It's been getting worse and worse and worse. And then we have people living here with these people that aren't even supposed to be living here on a regular basis."After complaints, Saskatoon housing installed cameras and put up "no smoking" signs, but the problems continue."They keep saying, 'Well, the government is making us put these people here,'" Koffler explained.Official Opposition Critic for Seniors Matt Love said, “The government has abandoned these seniors and it’s simply unacceptable."Love added, “It should not be too much to ask that our parent’s generation live in dignity and security. Many long-time residents here don’t want to give up on their friends or simply can’t afford to move elsewhere.”Social Services Critic Meara Conway said it wasn't the fact addicts received housing at all that was the problem, it was that they were placed with everyday seniors."What we're really seeing is as the homelessness and the addictions crisis ramps up these crisis reactions, putting people in available units without much thought, without the supports they need," she said."Everyone deserves a home, everyone deserves to be supported and housed. People have unique needs."In a statement, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation said is working with Saskatoon Housing Authority to address concerns raised by tenants in the towers."To improve building safety, the housing authority has contracted security services to provide additional support. They are also adjusting existing FOB systems, added additional security cameras and routinely engage in tenant outreach and education. This includes ensuring tenants understand they are responsible for the behaviour of any guests they allow into the building," the statement read."The units at Scott/Forget towers are all senior social housing units. Senior units provide affordable rental housing to individuals with low incomes who are aged 55 and older and able to live independently....The tenants at Scott/Forget Towers all meet the requirements for senior social housing."Last November, Premier Scott Moe and Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence were sharply criticized by Moose Jaw seniors after their housing complex was opened to people experiencing complex addictions challenges.Open drug use, issues around public defecation, cockroach infestations, and unsafe living conditions were also reported in the Moose Jaw’s High Park Towers.