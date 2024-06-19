News

Seniors form “safety squad” after Moe gov’t opens housing to people with addictions challenges

NDP MLAs Meara Conway and Matthew Love speak with concerned residents at a media event in Saskatoon
NDP MLAs Meara Conway and Matthew Love speak with concerned residents at a media event in SaskatoonBrock Bowman / Saskatchewan NDP
Loading content, please wait...
Housing
Scott Moe
Saskatoon
Addicts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news