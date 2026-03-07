Seniors lead record voter turnout in 2025 federal election as youth participation lags

Older Canadian women turned out in force in the 2025 federal election while young men trailed far behind, according to new data released by Elections Canada.Blacklock's Reporter says figures from the agency’s report show women over 65 recorded the highest participation rate at 77.6%, the strongest showing of any demographic group. By contrast, men under 24 posted the lowest turnout at 53%, despite a targeted social media push aimed at students and campuses nationwide.Overall, 19,811,520 ballots were cast — the largest raw vote total in Canadian history. Elections Canada said turnout in the 45th general election exceeded the historical average for every age group during the modern era and marked the highest participation levels since 2004 for several cohorts.Researchers cautioned their methodology differs from official figures. The study defined turnout as the number of votes cast divided by the estimated number of eligible voters, regardless of registration status. Because that estimate is typically lower than the official electors list, the resulting turnout rates are generally lower than headline figures reported on election night..Across the country, participation varied sharply by region. Turnout ranged from 30% in Nunavut to 53% in the Northwest Territories. Newfoundland and Labrador recorded 65%, Manitoba 66%, and British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan each posted 67%. Ontario and Québec came in at 68%, Yukon at 70%, Nova Scotia at 72%, New Brunswick at 73% and Prince Edward Island led the country at 77%.Nationally, women outvoted men across most age brackets.Youth participation, while still lagging older voters, showed signs of recovery. Voters aged 18 to 24 recorded 56% turnout overall, an improvement from the 47% low seen during the 2021 pandemic election when many campus polling stations were shuttered. Elections Canada noted youth participation is no longer in steady decline.The report highlighted the return of the Vote On Campus program, first launched in 2015, as a potential factor. .The initiative sets up special polling stations at universities and colleges. In 2019, more than 111,000 postsecondary students cast ballots through the program. It was reinstated in 2025 as an alternative voting method, with researchers saying its full impact on youth turnout will be examined further.Internal research conducted in 2024 also showed election managers focused heavily on younger voters through focus groups and a digital campaign tailored to youth. According to pre-election qualitative testing, most young participants said they intended to vote and described casting a ballot as important — even among those who had previously skipped elections or felt ambivalent.The numbers suggest that while record participation helped drive the largest vote count in Canadian history, generational divides in civic engagement remain a defining feature of the country’s democratic landscape.