Melanie Joly
Image courtesy of CBC

The federal government is expelling a Chinese diplomat accused of harassing a Canadian MP of Chinese descent who criticized Beijing’s conduct against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang as genocide.

The Foreign Affairs department has reportedly labelled Zhao Wei as persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country after it was revealed he was “targeting” Conservative MP Micheal Chong and gathered information on his family in Hong Kong.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Yagma
Yagma

Max Blumenthal debunks US accusation of China's 'genocide' against Uighurs

https://youtu.be/qZkxaEC1xjY

Report Add Reply
Yagma
Yagma

Nobody, zero, nada in Canadian alternative media is telling the truth about China. Everyone else pushes the mainstream media wall street propaganda line; misdirection to channel the collective hatred of Trudeau onto our lifelines, our greatest potential allies and trade partners.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Now to expel Turdeau-castreau for treason.

Report Add Reply
Yagma
Yagma

Trudeau pitched an anti-China NATO bloc that would put the final nail in the Canadian coffin. Trudeau should be expelled for that alone

Report Add Reply
Yagma
Yagma

Suddenly Canadians are against Genocide? Interesting escalation in the Biden and Trudeau regimes cold war against China.... check out GreyZone's "Max Blumenthal debunks US accusation of China's 'genocide' against Uighurs", excellent video on youtube.

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

it's about darn time this useless liberal gov't grew a pair

Report Add Reply
Yagma
Yagma

Yes, they love you, and will die for you. They are your closest ally.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.