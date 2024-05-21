News

Serial killer Robert Pickton in critical condition after savage broom attack in prison

Robert Pickton in critical condition after savage broom attack in prison
Robert Pickton in critical condition after savage broom attack in prison CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Convicted BC serial killer Robert Pickton
Quebec prison
savagely attacked
broken end of a broom handle
maximum security Port-Cartier Institution

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news