‘Serious incident’ in Estevan leaves mom, son dead, officer in ‘stable condition’

The victim and the suspect involved in a serious incident reported to the Estevan Police Service (EPS) on Wednesday morning have passed away.A family member's statement confirmed the individuals involved were a mother and her son.EPS received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to respond to an incident at a residence located on the 1200 block of Sixth Street.The police said there was no danger to the public's safety as they had the suspect in custody.Later Wednesday morning, EPS Chief Rich Lowen revealed there had been a confrontation between the suspect and a police officer. They were airlifted by STARS air ambulance to Regina.The EPS officer is in stable condition.Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has taken over the investigation into the incident at the police station. SIRT confirmed that there was a shooting involving an EPS officer and additional information would be provided at a later date.