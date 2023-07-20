Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo has reached a settlement with Antifa member Benjamin Patrick Bolen and various others have been ordered to pay him after assaulting him.
“The court granted an order of default against Madison Lee Allen, Joseph Christian Evans, and Corbyn/Katherine Belyea,” tweeted Ngo.
“Rose City Antifa was dismissed by the court on July 14, 2023 on the grounds that an unassociated entity cannot be sued.”
Benjamin Patrick Bolen and I have reached a settlement. The court granted an order of default against Madison Lee Allen, Joseph Christian Evans and Corbyn/Katherine Belyea. Rose City Antifa was dismissed by the court on July 14, 2023 on the grounds that an unassociated entity… pic.twitter.com/3fVHi6gHST
He was blocked by a group of Antifa members while covering a protest in 2019.
“Get the f*ck out of here Andy Ngo,” said an Antifa member.
Various members punched and pushed him. One threw a concrete milkshake at him as he walked away from them.
Ngo acknowledged his lawsuit against Antifa members John Colin Hacker and Elizabeth Renee Richter goes to trial this summer.
“Thank you to @pnjaban and my steadfast attorneys Gregory and Dorothy at @MY_llp_law,” he said.
Ngo said in 2020 he was seeking $900,000 from Antifa members who he claimed beat, robbed, and terrorized him for filming them in the streets.
He included five people by name and had another 50 'John Does' when the lawsuit was filed. He alleged their marching orders came from Rose City Antifa.
“For more than a year, Antifa extremists have subjected my family and I to a campaign of intimidation and terror for my reporting and documentation of their violent extremism as a journalist,” he said.
