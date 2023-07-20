Andy Ngo

Andy Ngo filed a lawsuit with the help of the Center for American Liberty against the Antifa militants who attacked him. 

 Courtesy Andy Ngo/Twitter

Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo has reached a settlement with Antifa member Benjamin Patrick Bolen and various others have been ordered to pay him after assaulting him. 

“The court granted an order of default against Madison Lee Allen, Joseph Christian Evans, and Corbyn/Katherine Belyea,” tweeted Ngo. 

