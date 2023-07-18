Sheila Annette Lewis

Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis has reached a resolution in her negligence lawsuit against the doctors who denied her an organ transplant because of her vaccine status. 

“The parties have recently reached a satisfactory settlement in this matter, and all funds raised through your generous donations will be going towards Shelia’s healthcare needs moving forward,” said Lewis’ family and friends in a statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

It's a shame that the most expensive provincial Healthcare system in all of Canada is now paying for an even more costly procedure in the United States of America. Alberta taxpayers are now paying for this. If AHS management and those surgeons actually understood science, this lady would have received her transplant last year, and would have been well into her recovery by now. If she dies, those 6 surgeons and all of AHS will have her blood on her hands. No doubt a round of bonuses will be paid out for their incompetence.

guest1019
guest1019

Good for Sheila to be sure but a shameful and embarrassing black mark on the regime that put her through this - in particular the AHS and supreme court! Just one more example of conflicted, corrupt and compromised institutions. Only real Canadians stood up for her.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Ahs needs a total clean out. Insane medical tyrants running wild.

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

100%

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

There never should have been a clot shot mandate, and any government agency in Alberta still pushing clot shot mandates should be forced to stop, and if they refuse, fire every Fn one of them.

YYC 007
YYC 007

I wrote an email to Smithy telling her how disgraceful this situation is and that she better get ready for a convoy because it was being organized. Honk honk for Sheila.

Amy08
Amy08

Wow, poor Sheila. Obviously not enough of a settlement to get the transplant in the US. This is so wrong. Shame on you AHS

