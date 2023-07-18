Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis has reached a resolution in her negligence lawsuit against the doctors who denied her an organ transplant because of her vaccine status.
“The parties have recently reached a satisfactory settlement in this matter, and all funds raised through your generous donations will be going towards Shelia’s healthcare needs moving forward,” said Lewis’ family and friends in a statement.
“Thank you all for your prayers, support, kind and encouraging words, and your very generous donations.”
Lewis’ GiveSendGo has raised $122,195 out of its $600,000 fundraising goal as of Tuesday. There are 1,944 people who have donated to it.
Lewis filed a court application to the Supreme Court of Canada in January, asking it to hear her case against a vaccine mandate for organ transplant patients.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) and six doctors removed her from a high-priority organ transplant wait list because she refused to take COVID-19 vaccines.
She is dying of a terminal illness. She has been challenging the constitutionality of the vaccine mandate for transplant candidates put in place by AHS, an Alberta hospital and six transplant doctors for more than one year.
The Supreme Court said on June 8 it would not hear Lewis’ case against a vaccine mandate for organ transplant patients.
“Ms. Lewis is deeply disappointed the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear her case,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms-funded lawyer Allison Pejovic.
Her legal battle for lifesaving surgery did not end.
She filed a separate legal action grounded in negligence against AHS, an Alberta hospital and the transplant doctors due to their decision to remove her from the high priority transplant list.
Lewis’ family and friends followed up by saying this funding initiative was established to assist her in finding a medical solution in the United States. They said many people “have supported and contributed to this initiative and we, and Sheila, thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”
The settlement is subject to strict confidentiality provisions, with significant consequences for her if it is breached. That is all they know and are permitted to share under its terms.
They said the resolution and settlement will “still see Sheila requiring significant funds including, but not limited to, expenses while Sheila is away from home for medical reasons such as long-term accommodations, day-to-day living expenses and medications.”
If anyone who has contributed wishes to have their donations returned, her family and friends said they can contact them to make their intention known and will honour it subject to any deduction GiveSendGo might have taken from the donation.
If people wish to support her in her expenses regardless, they would appreciate it.
“We are so grateful for your support,” they said.
Lewis found an American hospital to give her the organ transplant she needs on June 10, but she had to raise money to pay for it.
It's a shame that the most expensive provincial Healthcare system in all of Canada is now paying for an even more costly procedure in the United States of America. Alberta taxpayers are now paying for this. If AHS management and those surgeons actually understood science, this lady would have received her transplant last year, and would have been well into her recovery by now. If she dies, those 6 surgeons and all of AHS will have her blood on her hands. No doubt a round of bonuses will be paid out for their incompetence.
Good for Sheila to be sure but a shameful and embarrassing black mark on the regime that put her through this - in particular the AHS and supreme court! Just one more example of conflicted, corrupt and compromised institutions. Only real Canadians stood up for her.
Ahs needs a total clean out. Insane medical tyrants running wild.
100%
There never should have been a clot shot mandate, and any government agency in Alberta still pushing clot shot mandates should be forced to stop, and if they refuse, fire every Fn one of them.
I wrote an email to Smithy telling her how disgraceful this situation is and that she better get ready for a convoy because it was being organized. Honk honk for Sheila.
Wow, poor Sheila. Obviously not enough of a settlement to get the transplant in the US. This is so wrong. Shame on you AHS
