News

Settlement reached in misconduct case against Calgary chiropractor

Chiropractor Dr. Curtis Wall was fined $65,000 by his regulatory body for defying public health orders even though the orders were declared illegal
Chiropractor Dr. Curtis Wall was fined $65,000 by his regulatory body for defying public health orders even though the orders were declared illegalLiberty Coalition Canada
Loading content, please wait...
James Kitchen
Liberty Coalition Canada
College Of Chiropractors Of Alberta
Curtis Wall

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news