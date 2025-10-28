Seven charged in Edmonton firearms, arson probe

Edmonton police have charged seven individuals following an eight-month investigation into shootings and arson in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood.The Edmonton Police Service Firearms Investigation Unit laid charges of conspiracy to commit intimidation, intimidation, and extortion in connection with two shootings and a related arson. The first shooting occurred on March 11, when multiple rounds were fired in the area. A subsequent arson on April 20, involved explosive substances and caused significant property damage, though no one was injured.Police executed multiple search warrants across Edmonton on June 18, 2025, seizing prohibited firearms and explosive devices. Investigators determined that the firearm used in the March 11 shooting had been smuggled illegally from California and was also used in an unrelated home invasion on March 13..The seven charged — Kamil Issa, 52; Arkadiusz Prokopczyk, 51; Shannon Kerr, 42; Brandon Regamey, 29; Courtney Lemke, 38; Marc Lemke, 43; and Robin Dixon, 27 — face a combined total of 52 offences. Charges include intimidation and extortion, harassment, arson, possession of explosive substances, and multiple firearms-related offences.“While we believe these incidents were targeted, the seriousness of the offences posed a significant threat to public safety,” said Acting Inspector David Graham of the EPS Organized Crime Branch. “This investigation was lengthy and complex and held to our priority of ensuring accountability for those responsible.”