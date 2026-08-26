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Seven Stars wind project received Sask government backing before environmental approval

The Seven Stars Energy Project is a proposed 200-megawatt wind farm by Enbridge that would see 46 turbines erected across the Rural Municipalities of Weyburn and Griffin in southeast Saskatchewan.
The Seven Stars Energy Project is a proposed 200-megawatt wind farm by Enbridge that would see 46 turbines erected across the Rural Municipalities of Weyburn and Griffin in southeast Saskatchewan.Courtesy of Enbridge
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Saskpoli
Energy
Jonathan Wilkinson
Wind Farm
Enbridge
Wind Farms
Freedom Of Information
Weyburn
Jeremy Harrison
Wind Energy
Saskpower
Wind development
seven stars
Rural Municipality of Griffin
Jeff Richards
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Western Standard
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