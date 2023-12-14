Seven suspected Hamas terrorists arrested in Germany and Denmark in alleged plot to attack Jewish sites in Europe

German officials have arrested four suspected Hamas terrorists in Berlin, while police arrested three suspects in Denmark, all suspected of links to the Islamic terrorist group.Earlier in December, European Union home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said terrorist attacks could be a “huge risk” in Europe during the Christmas holidays.Authorities say it is unclear whether the investigations are linked, according to BBC, however, a Dutch citizen arrested in Denmark is the also under investigation in Berlin. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that all seven were “acting on behalf of Hamas.” German authorities said the four arrested are part of Hamas, while Danish officials have not yet confirmed the alleged link. Chief Insp. Flemming Drejer of the Danish police confirmed the three suspects will be charged with terrorism offences and are to appear for court hearings Thursday, explaining the investigation so far has led to findings that show “a transnational network of people preparing an attack.” He said the underground ring is linked to organized crime and while the matter is being investigated, Jewish sites in Copenhagen would have extra security and police presence. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the alleged plot “as serious as it gets,” while Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said it “tragically confirms that Danish Jews are under threat.”