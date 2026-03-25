Seven years after incident, Calgary police shooting under ASIRT review results in no charges

A Calgary police officer involved in a 2019 non-fatal shooting will face no charges, following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) and review by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS). The incident occurred in the early hours of March 23, 2019, when officers responded to a reported home invasion involving firearms. The officer, identified as the subject officer (SO), fired ten rounds at a Ford Escape SUV after the front passenger discharged a shotgun, striking the vehicle. The driver, referred to as the affected person (AP), was hit once in the back and underwent surgery for injuries including a liver wound and hemothorax. AP spent ten days in hospital but was expected to make a full recovery.ASIRT conducted a comprehensive investigation, reviewing video from multiple body-worn cameras, a police vehicle, and helicopter footage, as well as interviews with witness officers and civilians. The report found that the SO’s initial shots were proportionate and necessary in response to a lethal threat from the shotgun. ASIRT concluded there were reasonable grounds to believe an offence may have been committed regarding later shots fired as the vehicle drove away. The case was then referred to ACPS for a prosecutorial opinion.On January 23, 2026, ACPS recommended no charges, citing a lack of reasonable likelihood of conviction despite ASIRT’s findings. The decision highlights the distinction between investigative and prosecutorial standards, with ASIRT assessing whether an offence may have occurred and ACPS weighing the likelihood of conviction and public interest. Based on the recommendation, the officer will not face criminal charges.