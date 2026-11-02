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Several BC aboriginal groups say Ottawa fast-tracked Pacific Link pipeline before adequate consultation

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith on October 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith on October 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Energy
Sean Fraser
Oil And Gas
Federal Court
Trans Mountain
Fraser River
Mark Carney
Fraser Valley
Oil Pipeline
Bill C-5
Adam Olsen
indigenous consultation
Pacific Link pipeline
Pacific Link
cold lake first nations
St’át’imc Chiefs Council
Tsartlip First Nation
Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator