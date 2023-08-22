A highly-mutated COVID-19 variant has appeared in multiple countries.
The World Health Organization declared BA. 2.86 as a variant they have been watching since Aug. 17.
Even though there are only a few samples available, its appearance on multiple continents since it was found in July, along with its unusually high number of changes, has made experts monitoring COVID-19 concerned.
In the expanding family tree of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, BA. 2.86 probably came from BA. 2, which is related to the Omicron variant and contributed to a rise in infections during the spring of 2022.
As of Monday, BA. 2.86 has been discovered at least six times across four countries, including Israel, Denmark, the US and the UK, all within just a few weeks.
This version of Omicron has more than 30 mutations compared to BA.2 in its spike protein.
These spike proteins are on the outside of the virus and play a role in how it enters human cells.
This new version is very different from both the original virus and the XBB strain, which the vaccines for the upcoming fall are aimed at, especially in terms of the number of mutations it has.
“It is unusual for (the COVID-19 virus) to change so significantly and develop 30 new mutations,” said Morten Rasmussen, a senior researcher at Denmark's Statens Serum Institut (SSI), in a statement.
“The last time we saw such a big change was when (Omicron) appeared.”
Even though scientists are concerned, considering how Omicron changed the course of the pandemic and led to a surge in infections, scientists are pointing out that BA. 2.86 might not have the same impact.
(14) comments
Just in time for back to school and fall weather. Also cold and flu season is the same time every year. If anyone buys into this s#$t again, you are the problem and you deserve the death shots.
OMG this is so predictable
BS724. Really!!! Well I know what the B S stands for. We are being mocked.
For those that don’t know there never was a pandemic. They just renamed the flu for a couple of years to line the pockets of corrupt politicians and Pfizer execs.
The R2D2 variant is a killer haven't you heard. Put your mask on and hide in your basement the Russians are coming to get us. Blah, blah, blah, blah. More BS stuffed down our throats by the "intelligence" agencies of an illegitimate regime!
The new variant is called BS724, if it gets you, you're done, it's deadly.
OMG! We all gonna die this time for sure. LMAO
The BS variant just the original BS. Never will comply ever. They are implementing masks in some areas of some states just in time to justify mail in voting ahead of next years election in the US and probably in Chinada.
Take your covid bs and shove it. Not buying it this time. You lied to our faces and deliberately let people die, promoted a poison that still has side effects and justified it, divided our country and and and. I am a very angry 70 year old that no longer has faith in our health officials..main stream media,or gov. Just try locking us down again. Not going to happen.
Lock the Country down, spend Billions more, lock up more pastors and grannies, we must do this because people are getting runny noses.
Those scientists who believe that this new strain of Covid is not dangerous must be silenced! This will usher in Covid 2.0 lockdowns, restrictions, forced injections, media controls, and the new federal government Social Credit system which is already active in Trudeau’s favorite country.
Found many of these folks to be soliciting false narratives and information after the fact; Why should I trust government now after it has been shown their false narratives.
Here we go. Setting the stage for another 3 years of imminent death.
An election next year in the US, and I’m guessing here in Canada soon, this is why the warnings, mask mandates and push for booster shots is happening. The fix is in and they are implementing the same plan as before for a rigged election.’
