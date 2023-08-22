Covid vaccination
A highly-mutated COVID-19 variant has appeared in multiple countries. 

However, scientists are still determining if this will spike infections or disappear in the upcoming months. So far, no cases have been found in Canada.

(14) comments

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Just in time for back to school and fall weather. Also cold and flu season is the same time every year. If anyone buys into this s#$t again, you are the problem and you deserve the death shots.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

OMG this is so predictable

00676
00676

BS724. Really!!! Well I know what the B S stands for. We are being mocked.

YYC 007
YYC 007

For those that don’t know there never was a pandemic. They just renamed the flu for a couple of years to line the pockets of corrupt politicians and Pfizer execs.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The R2D2 variant is a killer haven't you heard. Put your mask on and hide in your basement the Russians are coming to get us. Blah, blah, blah, blah. More BS stuffed down our throats by the "intelligence" agencies of an illegitimate regime!

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The new variant is called BS724, if it gets you, you're done, it's deadly.

oulananj
oulananj

OMG! We all gonna die this time for sure. LMAO

Craig R
Craig R

The BS variant just the original BS. Never will comply ever. They are implementing masks in some areas of some states just in time to justify mail in voting ahead of next years election in the US and probably in Chinada.

D&J
D&J

Take your covid bs and shove it. Not buying it this time. You lied to our faces and deliberately let people die, promoted a poison that still has side effects and justified it, divided our country and and and. I am a very angry 70 year old that no longer has faith in our health officials..main stream media,or gov. Just try locking us down again. Not going to happen.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Lock the Country down, spend Billions more, lock up more pastors and grannies, we must do this because people are getting runny noses.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Those scientists who believe that this new strain of Covid is not dangerous must be silenced! This will usher in Covid 2.0 lockdowns, restrictions, forced injections, media controls, and the new federal government Social Credit system which is already active in Trudeau’s favorite country.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Found many of these folks to be soliciting false narratives and information after the fact; Why should I trust government now after it has been shown their false narratives.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Here we go. Setting the stage for another 3 years of imminent death.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

An election next year in the US, and I’m guessing here in Canada soon, this is why the warnings, mask mandates and push for booster shots is happening. The fix is in and they are implementing the same plan as before for a rigged election.’

