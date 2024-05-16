Sex attacker finds out: Attacker loses arm on train while assaulting female passenger in Germany

A Tunisian man in the midst of sexually assaulting a woman on a tram in Stuttgart, Germany was hit by another train and lost his arm. The 22-year-old African sex attacker tried to kiss and grope the woman, a scuffle broke out in the crowd as fellow passengers onboard the locomotive came to the 25-year-old victim’s aid. The rumble spilled out onto the platform at the next stop, Oesterfeld station, with one witness in particular tackling the Tunisian sex attacker onto the tracks. At that point another tram hit him in a collision that cost the offender his arm. It was amputated afterwards during emergency surgery, local media SWR reported. Police are now reviewing video footage of the events to ascertain whether the man who stepped in to defend the woman was doing so solely by the sexual harassment, or if there was any other altercation that caused the fight, per the Daily Mail. An investigation has been launched into both the incident of sexual assault and suspicion of causing serious bodily harm after the man lost his arm.The sex attacker is reportedly still in hospital.