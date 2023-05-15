Martha Stewart is turning in her wool sweater in for a bikini, with Sports Illustrated tapping the 81-year-old home decor maven as its latest cover model.
Stewart, a grandmother of two, was 22 years old when the very first Swimsuit edition was published in 1964.
That makes her the oldest model on the SI cover to ever get the honour.
TMZ reports SI revealed the special cover on Monday, showing the best-selling author, TV personality and jail bird “wearing a white one-piece halter bathing suit in the Dominican Republic.”
"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'" Stewart said, reports TMZ.
"And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."
Stewart, who will turn 82 in August, said she wanted to do the SI Swimsuit issue to prove you can look and feel good at any age, says TMZ.
"Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age," she said.
Stewart will be sharing the cover with Megan Fox, Kim Petras and SI Swimsuit veteran Brooks Nader.
It’s not Stewart’s first modelling assignment, says TMZ, “She modelled back in her teenage years for several companies, including Chanel.”
The SI Swimsuit issue, which drops later this week, also includes LSU athletes Angel Reeseand Livvy Dunne.
