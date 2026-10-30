SFU professor tells Danielle Smith to ‘F--- off’ over Alberta merit-based hiring bill

A Simon Fraser University professor has delivered a profane response to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after the province introduced legislation aimed at ending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices in the public sector.Dr. June Scudeler, an associate professor in SFU's Department of Indigenous Studies and cross-appointed to Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies, responded to Smith's October 27 announcement on X with two words: “F--- off.”Scudeler published the comment at 4:42 p.m. MT on Tuesday while quote-posting the premier's announcement..The response came as Smith's United Conservative government introduced Bill 33, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2), which would require public institutions to make hiring and promotion decisions based on merit and qualifications rather than DEI policies.The proposed changes would apply to universities, colleges, school boards, municipalities, Crown corporations and other provincial bodies.The legislation would also prohibit most mandatory DEI workplace training, while allowing training reasonably necessary for employees to perform their jobs.“Albertans expect public institutions to hire and promote the best qualified people and ensure that everyone has a fair opportunity to succeed based on their skills, experience and qualifications,” Smith told reporters in Edmonton on Tuesday.“These changes will help to ensure that fairness is at the heart of hiring.”The government says the changes are intended to ensure applicants are assessed on their qualifications, experience and ability to perform the job rather than personal characteristics.Under the proposed amendments to the Alberta Human Rights Act, public institutions would be prohibited from using certain DEI programs and policies when making hiring and promotion decisions, subject to limited exceptions established through regulation.Existing human rights protections, including the duty to accommodate employees and applicants, would remain in place.Scudeler's academic background includes research into queer indigenous studies, literature, film and art, according to her official SFU biography.The university's website confirms she is an associate professor in Indigenous Studies, cross-appointed to Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies.SFU also recognized Scudeler in an October 21 announcement celebrating faculty promotions. She was among 21 faculty members honoured at a September ceremony recognizing academic achievements.The Alberta legislation has also drawn criticism from the opposition NDP and public-sector unions.NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley questioned the need for the changes, arguing that the government should be concentrating on affordability and health care.“This is a solution in want of a problem,” Ganley said..Alberta Union of Provincial Employees president Sandra Azocar also criticized the legislation, saying public-sector employers already hire qualified candidates.Government officials acknowledged that provincial employees are already hired based on merit but said the legislation would extend the requirements to other publicly funded institutions.Smith's government previously introduced restrictions on mandatory DEI training by professional regulatory organizations.Bill 33 would extend that approach to hiring, promotions and workplace training across a wider range of public institutions.The legislation also includes measures targeting the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, including AI-generated material, with proposed penalties of up to $10,000 in fines or two years in jail.The bill has not yet become law.Scudeler teaches at a university in British Columbia and would not be directly subject to Alberta's proposed public-sector hiring restrictions.