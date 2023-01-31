Parliament Hill
Billions spent on consultants have created a “shadow public service” unaccountable to taxpayers, a union executive yesterday told the House of Commons government operations committee. Federal departments and agencies spend $16.7 billion a year on consultants, according to a Treasury Board estimate.

“Unchecked spending on government outsourcing by various governments has created a shadow public service of consultants and temporary staff operating alongside the government workforce,” testified Jennifer Carr, president of the 72,000-member Professional Institute of the Public Service. “This shadow public service plays by an entirely different set of rules.”

