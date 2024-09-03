Shakeup results in numerous BC United-Liberals candidates running as Conservatives

In the wake of BC United-Liberals leader Kevin Falcon's decision to suspend his party's campaign, a number of candidates have announced that they will be running as Conservatives. While many said they were taken aback by the announcement, a select few on both sides refused to entertain the possibility of joining forces with their former rivals, opting instead to run as Independents.Among those who switched from BC United-Liberals to run as Conservatives were Delta South MLA Ian Paton, Nanaimo-Gabriola candidate Dale Parker, Port Coquitlam candidate Keenan Adams, and Burnaby North candidate Michael Wu.."We have an opportunity to prevent another four years of irreversible policy failures," Wu wrote in a post on X announcing his move. "The only way to achieve this is by voting for the [Conservatives]. My team and I are committed to pushing forward and securing a victory on Oct 19th in Burnaby North. Together, we can create a better future for all British Columbians and our children."A shakeup in Surrey has resulted in BC United-Liberals Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford now running as a Conservative, with the party's previous candidate Bryan Tepper moving to Surrey Panorama to replace Supinder Saran, who will now run as an Independent.."As a candidate in Surrey-Panorama, I witnessed a Conservative candidate in Whiterock being bullied into leaving their riding & to choose either the Fleetwood or Panorama riding," Saran explained in a post on X. "I could no longer watch this drama unfold & did the right thing by moving to a side, to make room for the White Rock candidate. I will now be running Independent in my riding."She claimed the Conservative Party was "now a Liberal Party running under the Conservative Banner."Also now running as an Independent is BC United-Liberals Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.A number of Conservative candidates have been axed, including AJ Wolfe of Columbia River-Revelstoke and Rachael Weber of Prince George-Mackenzie. BC United-Liberals candidate Scott McInnis has been announced as the former's replacement, while substitution for the latter has not been confirmed.When Falcon and Conservative leader John Rustad revealed their plan to unite against the BC NDP, it was made clear that one of the conditions was that a better vetting process would be put in place to ensure only the best candidates were put forth.Weber was among those cited by BC United-Liberals as an example of a poorly-vetted candidate, with some even using her to attack the Conservatives as the "Conspiracy Party" over her views.More changes are expected to be announced in the coming days..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.