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Shambhala festival crackdown in BC sees 78 drug-impaired driving investigations and 57 vehicles towed

Shambhala festival crackdown in BC sees 78 drug-impaired driving investigations and 57 vehicles towed
Shambhala festival crackdown in BC sees 78 drug-impaired driving investigations and 57 vehicles towed RCMP
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Bcpoli
Bc Highway Patrol
Shambhala Music Festival
Sgt. Michael McLaughlin
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Western Standard
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