Tyler Shandro

Tyler Shandro served as Alberta health minister from April 2019 to September 2021. 

 Courtesy Patrick Strevens/Radio-Canada

Former Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro’s law society hearing resumed with his wife Andrea bursting into tears while speaking about the harassment they faced. 

“Just things like ‘Die die die you f*cking bitch,’” said Andrea at the Tuesday hearing. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

OK, I did not agree with all decision the UCP made when Shandro was Health Minister. regarding restrictions. And he really made me mad at times. But, I do understand there was NO option that made all the people happy. Shandro has been attacked by the Law Society. This is obvious. His wife's little home based business was approved by the Ethics commissioner of Alberta. Just like the fact Notle's husband works for the AFL and to several Unions as a consultant, and this was cleared by the Ethics commissioner. So now the Law society is attacking Shandro. Wow..... This appears to be political. There is so much corruption in our Elite agencies. The college of Physicians and surgeons told Doctors if they spoke out about the established Covid response, they would be disciplined. That was wrong!! I will be interested to see the outcome of this investigation .

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

So very many politicians and others, during the scamdemic, and even now, just couldn't do the right thing.

Weather it's because they had become corrupt or were bribed or threatened or simply cowards really doesn't matter. Accountability is coming for them all.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Their family did not receive security until they were mobbed at a Canada Day event by anti-vaxxers saying he was going to hang.

Anti-vaxxers?

Report Add Reply
CN
CN

I was just going to make a similar comment PersonOne. I thought people at the WS understood "anti-vaxxers" was a made up pejorative term?? Using that is something I would expect from CBC, not here.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Good. I hope he learns his lesson and never goes into politics again if he's going to try to take our rights again. Politicians should live in fear of their constituents

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.