Former Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro’s law society hearing resumed with his wife Andrea bursting into tears while speaking about the harassment they faced.
“Just things like ‘Die die die you f*cking bitch,’” said Andrea at the Tuesday hearing.
“Just terrible things.”
“Just things like die die die you fucking bitch. Just terrible things. I hope you and your family get COVID and you die.” Someone said “watch your back when you get to the office.” She reported this to Calgary police. “It was pretty terrifying.”— Jonny Wakefield (@jonnywakefield) June 13, 2023
A conduct hearing by the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) which started in January will determine if Tyler— while he was health minister — “behaved inappropriately by engaging in conduct that brings the reputation of the profession into disrepute.”
It is alleged he engaged in unprofessional behaviour by confronting a Calgary doctor in his driveway over a social media post.
Other allegations include him using his position to obtain personal cellphone numbers, contacting one or more members of the public outside regular working hours using this information, and responding to an email from a person addressed to his wife by threatening to refer him to the authorities if he did not address future correspondences to Alberta Health.
Andrea said she and her health insurance company, Vital Partners, began receiving hate mail in 2020. It started with a rumour she was involved with the Telus Health app.
While she had no involvement with it, Vital Partners mentioned it in a corporate newsletter.
One person sent her an email telling her to “watch your back when you get to the office.” She reported this email to the Calgary Police Service (CPS).
Detectives tried to find what they could about the message, but they were unsuccessful.
Andrea said she met with a person in the Alberta Legislature’s security team, and she was told it's hard to investigate harassment in mass cyberbullying situations. She was asked to keep a journal tracking these details, but she did not have the mental energy.
She was working in her home office in 2020 when a meme was posted about Tyler wanting to take away people’s healthcare to have them subscribe to Vital Partners. He looked at the post and recognized it was their neighbour Mukarram Zaidi.
He left the house. She waited a few minutes before following him, saying she was “really upset he went and did this because I did not want him talking to an internet troll.”
Andrea followed him down the hill to Zaidi’s place. While she did not hear most of the conversation between the two men, she remembered her husband saying she helps companies pay for their employees’ glasses.
She asked him to not talk to their neighbour as she pushed him up the hill towards their home. She said the targeting of Vital Partners was uninformed and caused by people not knowing the facts before casting judgment.
Their family did not receive security until they were mobbed at a Canada Day event by anti-vaxxers saying he was going to hang.
LSA counsel Ken McEwan went over what Andrea was told by the Alberta Legislature’s sergeant at arms, who acknowledged the hateful messages were not criminal. She accused McEwan of splicing words, as they were threatening but not threats.
She said she was trying to be strong and stoic because of what Tyler was dealing with regarding COVID-19. The Alberta government was projecting hundreds of thousands of people would die from COVID-19.
She reiterated she followed him to Zaidi’s home and him saying she helps employers pay for their workers’ glasses. While their neighbour testified she had held him back, she said she did not.
Andrea went off on their neighbour, saying he was lying about seniors being kicked off of universal healthcare.
“With the greatest of respect Ms. Shandro, you’re here to answer my questions, not argue your husband’s case,” said McEwan.
Andrea concluded by saying Tyler and her were angry at Zaidi because he's a credible doctor going on Twitter and telling people they will have their healthcare taken away.
“That is despicable,” she said.
(5) comments
OK, I did not agree with all decision the UCP made when Shandro was Health Minister. regarding restrictions. And he really made me mad at times. But, I do understand there was NO option that made all the people happy. Shandro has been attacked by the Law Society. This is obvious. His wife's little home based business was approved by the Ethics commissioner of Alberta. Just like the fact Notle's husband works for the AFL and to several Unions as a consultant, and this was cleared by the Ethics commissioner. So now the Law society is attacking Shandro. Wow..... This appears to be political. There is so much corruption in our Elite agencies. The college of Physicians and surgeons told Doctors if they spoke out about the established Covid response, they would be disciplined. That was wrong!! I will be interested to see the outcome of this investigation .
So very many politicians and others, during the scamdemic, and even now, just couldn't do the right thing.
Weather it's because they had become corrupt or were bribed or threatened or simply cowards really doesn't matter. Accountability is coming for them all.
Their family did not receive security until they were mobbed at a Canada Day event by anti-vaxxers saying he was going to hang.
Anti-vaxxers?
I was just going to make a similar comment PersonOne. I thought people at the WS understood "anti-vaxxers" was a made up pejorative term?? Using that is something I would expect from CBC, not here.
Good. I hope he learns his lesson and never goes into politics again if he's going to try to take our rights again. Politicians should live in fear of their constituents
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.