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'SHARED VALUES': Keith Wilson says Alberta closer to US than Ottawa ‘climate cartel’

Lawyer and independence advocate Keith Wilson appeared on US conservative political commentator Glenn Beck’s show on Tuesday, arguing that Alberta has both the legal pathway and growing public support to break away from Canada.
Lawyer and independence advocate Keith Wilson appeared on US conservative political commentator Glenn Beck’s show on Tuesday, arguing that Alberta has both the legal pathway and growing public support to break away from Canada.WS Canva
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Ottawa
Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Abpol
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Glenn Beck
Lawyer Keith Wilson
Alberta independence movement
alberta independence petition

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