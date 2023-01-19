Cops in US say they will not enforce new ban on assualt rifles

Legal gun owners flooded the lines worried about deputies searching their homes for assault weapons and extended magazines.

Sheriffs in Illinois, including in Kane and McHenry counties, said they won't enforce the state's new ban on assault weapons.

The officers said they won't be checking for compliance or arresting offenders.

