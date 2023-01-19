Sheriffs in Illinois, including in Kane and McHenry counties, said they won't enforce the state's new ban on assault weapons.
The officers said they won't be checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
The decision sent the phones are ringing off the hook at the Kane County Sheriff's Office.
Legal gun owners flooded the lines worried about deputies searching their homes for assault weapons and extended magazines.
"We are not going to be putting them in handcuffs and slapping a felony charge on them, maybe take it for safe keeping, but we don't want to ruin someone's lives on something they are confused about," Sheriff Ron Hain said.
Gov. JB Pritzker recently signed a bill into law banning the sale of assault weapons in Illinois.
The new assault weapons ban not only bans the sale and possession of military-style weapons, but requires legal owners to register their assault rifles.
"This bill puts us in a bind on the oath we took as sheriffs to uphold the constitution and constitution of Illinois," McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman said.
With the governor's signature, the law takes effect immediately.
"The law will save countless lives," Pritzker said in a statement.
"It's a huge overreach and it really chokes people's second amendment rights," said Richard Pearson, Illinois State Rifle Association executive director.
The group said they will plan to fight the new law in court.
