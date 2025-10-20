Sheriffs shut down Calgary property tied to drugs and crime

Alberta Sheriffs have closed a Calgary home at 5128 Maryvale Dr. N.E. after repeated criminal activity prompted more than 45 police visits since 2023.The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order requiring the property to be vacated beginning Monday at 10 a.m. The 90-day closure, which lasts until Jan. 14, 2026, includes boarding up the property, changing locks, and fencing the premises. Certain individuals are prohibited from accessing the property altogether, and community safety conditions will remain in effect until Jan. 14, 2028. SCAN will continue monitoring the property while its investigation is ongoing.“By closing this property, SCAN once again brings relief to neighbours and a community threatened by dangerous illegal activity,” said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. .“Residents across the province should report suspicious activity when they see it occurring in their neighbourhoods.”Calgary Police Service acting inspector Lee Dunbar said the property had been linked to violence, drug offences, and property crimes that undermined residents’ sense of safety. “The closure of this residence is an important step towards ensuring that neighbouring residents feel safe while out in the community,” he said.Brent Pickard, SCAN inspector, noted the unit’s collaboration with Calgary Police Service was critical to shutting down the long-standing issues. .SCAN operates under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, using legal sanctions and court orders to hold property owners accountable for illegal activity. Since 2008, SCAN has investigated over 10,000 properties and issued more than 135 community safety orders.Between March 2023 and March 2025, Calgary police responded to 45 calls for service at the property. Complaints continued despite a warning letter issued to the owner in November 2024, and SCAN observed ongoing activity consistent with illegal drug trafficking and abuse.