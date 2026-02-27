Sherwood Park hospital issues public alert after measles exposure

Health officials are warning individuals who visited the emergency waiting room at Strathcona Community Hospital on February 16, that they may have been exposed to measles. The exposure window was between 1:40 p.m. and 4 p.m. (MST).Anyone born in or after 1970 with fewer than two documented doses of measles-containing vaccine — or who has never had measles — is considered at risk. These individuals are advised to monitor for symptoms and may be asked to take additional precautions if seeking medical care.Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air. Symptoms include a fever of 38.3 °C or higher, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a red, blotchy rash that typically begins on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the body, arms, and legs. On darker skin tones, the rash may appear purple or be harder to see.Those who develop symptoms should stay home and call the measles hotline at 1‑844‑944‑3434 before visiting any healthcare facility, family physician, or pharmacy.The measles vaccine is highly effective at preventing infection and serious complications. In Alberta, it is offered free through the publicly funded immunization program, with the recommended schedule of two doses: the first at one year and the second at 18 months.Albertans unsure of their own or their child’s immunization history can call the measles hotline to check eligibility or book an appointment. Individuals 14 and older can also review their immunization records via My Health Record or receive information by texting “Measles” to 88111.