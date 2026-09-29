Sherwood Park man accused of using AI to create child sexual abuse material

CALGARY — Police are working to identify numerous potential victims after a Sherwood Park man allegedly used artificial intelligence to turn photos and videos of people he knew into child sexual abuse material.Christoper Kalbfleisch, 51, was charged September 25 with one count of making child sexual abuse material, covering numerous alleged instances, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).It is his second arrest by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit this year.Investigators initially arrested Kalbfleisch June 25 following reports he allegedly shared child sexual abuse material online. He was charged at that time with possessing, accessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material.Police said a subsequent forensic examination of computers and electronic devices seized from his home uncovered an extensive collection of manufactured child sexual abuse material..ALERT seizes record $1 million cash and $1.2 million in drugs in Calgary bust.Investigators allege Kalbfleisch used AI applications to sexualize photos and videos of numerous people known to him, taking images posted on publicly accessible social media accounts and altering them.ICE said its investigation remains ongoing as officers work to identify the victims.Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.Kalbfleisch was released from custody under court-imposed conditions, including a prohibition on communicating with anyone younger than 16. He is also prohibited from attending public pools, schools, playgrounds and public libraries.He is scheduled to appear in court in Strathcona County on October 16, 2026.The allegations have not been proven in court.ALERT is funded by the Alberta government and brings together specialized law enforcement resources to investigate serious and organized crime.