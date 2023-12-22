SHE'S BACK: Lich makes first Twitter ('X') post in 22 months, prompting cheers and jeers

Freedom convoy protester Tamara Lich has returned to social media, prompting cheers and jeers.Lich was barred from social media as a condition of her bail, but this condition and many others have since been lifted. She deactivated her Twitter ("X") account and then it was deleted for inactivity.“It has been 22 long months since I have been allowed to log in to my Twitter account,” Lich wrote Thursday. “@elonmusk did anything interesting happen while I’ve been away???!!?!”More than 1,500 people replied to the post. Maxime Bernier, Billboard Chris, Police On Guard for Thee and Pastor Henry Hildebrandt were among those who welcomed her back.“Nice to see you back, finally. Sad to have to say that in this great country,” the pastor wrote.Americans, Europeans and everyday Canadians also offered warm wishes.Darlene McCue wrote, “Welcome back Tamara. Thank you for your tireless commitment to freedom and democracy and staying the course during the tough times! You are a very special and strong woman. ❤️”Dafuk Dat wrote, “Welcome back! Thank you so much for everything you've done. I'm sorry you were made a political prisoner. I hope when your trial is through, you can sue the pants off these corrupt Trudeau Liberals.”Scrapper25 wrote, “Tamara, in my humble opinion, you and the other members of the freedom convoy are the greatest Canadian heroes of my lifetime. Thank you for giving all of us a voice at great personal cost. If it weren't for your efforts I don't know where we would be.”Many wondered if it was really Lich.“I hope it’s really you or she sees this: Merry Christmas Tamara, you incredible woman. Thank you! You will forever be remembered in my family as a true Canadian hero. ❤️” wrote Canuckster.Others were less kind.Ricky Scott told Lich, “Crawl back in your hole and stay.”Alex Marz wrote, “Stick to Truth Social.”The Celtic Canuck told Lich to ignore them.“Welcome back Tamara. Ignore the haters... the rest of us are glad to see you 😀.”Lich was arrested in Ottawa February 17, 2022 and charged with counselling to commit mischief. Unlike fellow organizer Chris Barber, who faced similar charges, Lich was denied bail and held in custody in Ottawa for 18 days. Bail was granted on the condition she stay away from social media and not express support for the Freedom Convoy, nor communicate with certain other protest participants unless supervised by a lawyer.Lich was later rearrested after a photo of her emerged at an awards dinner hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms where she stood by Freedom Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo. Eventually, the crown withdrew their claim that this was a bail violation.Several of Lich’s bail conditions have been eased since her arrest. She released a book about her experience with the Freedom Convoy in April of this year.Lich and Barber have been on trial in Ottawa since September. It was supposed to conclude October 13, but has proven lengthy and will resume in January. Lich is represented by Lawrence Greenspon and the Democracy Fund, while Barber is represented by Diane Magas and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.