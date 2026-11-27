CALGARY — Oil shippers sought nearly 400,000 barrels a day of additional space on the Trans Mountain pipeline this summer, more than five times the 72,000 barrels a day on offer. The federally owned company said its pipeline ran at 94% of capacity in the third quarter as demand for Canadian crude helped lift profits.The system moved an average of 840,000 barrels a day in the quarter, up 8% from 777,000 a year earlier. About 498,000 barrels a day went to the Westridge Marine Terminal in BC, where crews loaded 81 vessels. Of the 691 vessels loaded there since the expanded pipeline began operating in May 2024, 66% were bound for Asia.Trans Mountain said more oil moved at spot tolls, which are higher on average than the rates paid by shippers with long-term contracts. Quarterly net income rose to $132 million from $127 million a year earlier. Over the first nine months of 2026, profit fell to $367 million from $425 million as depreciation and amortization costs rose..Canada Energy Regulator approves Trans Mountain pipeline tolls settlement.The company paid $551 million to Canada TMP Finance Ltd., which holds Ottawa’s stake in Trans Mountain, during the quarter.That included $151 million in interest, $100 million in dividends and $300 million in returned capital. Payments totalled $1.45 billion through September, up from $1.04 billion a year earlier.Trans Mountain said it finished a project to reduce friction inside the pipeline two months ahead of schedule. The upgrade allows it to raise capacity from 890,000 to 980,000 barrels a day as demand warrants.The Canada Energy Regulator approved long-term contracts for the 72,000 barrels a day offered to shippers, with service expected to begin in stages on January 1, 2027.Trans Mountain has also applied to add another 210,000 barrels a day to its existing system. If approved, that project would bring capacity to 1.19 million barrels a day by the end of 2028.Separately, Ottawa designated the proposed Pacific Link pipeline a project of national interest on October 1. Under a non-binding agreement, Trans Mountain would lead development, construction and operation of the line, which would carry about one million barrels a day from Bruderheim, Alberta, to the BC coast.