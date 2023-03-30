Pride jersey

Pride jerseys

 Courtesy NHL.com

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman suggested the league will push the pause button on Pride-themed jersey nights, after some players refused to wear the jerseys and several teams cancelled wearing the jerseys in pre-game warm-ups.

The player protests began with in January, when the Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, refused to wear the jersey based on his Christian beliefs.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.