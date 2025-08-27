News

UPDATED: Shooting at Minneapolis church leaves two kids dead 'in the pews', more than a dozen injured

Shooting at Minneapolis church leaves multiple victims as school year begins
Shooting at Minneapolis church leaves multiple victims as school year begins Screen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Minneapolis
Fbi
Tim Walz
Annunciation Catholic Church
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news