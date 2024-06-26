SHOULDN'T BE HARD TO SPOT: Alberta RCMP hunt man after machete attack

The Lloydminster RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jordan Keenan, also known as Jordan Keenan-Quewezance, a 29-year-old wanted for a violent machete attack on June 21. Keenan-Quewezance is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.Described as 6-ft. 2-ins., 190 lbs, with medium complexion, hazel or brown eyes, and prominent tattoos on his face and arms, Keenan-Quewezance is considered armed and dangerous. He has ties to the Edmonton area.The RCMP is urging anyone with information on Keenan-Quewezance's whereabouts to come forward. If seen, do not approach him; instead, call 911 or local police immediately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.The Lloydminster RCMP can be reached at 780-808-8400 for anyone with information to assist in the search.