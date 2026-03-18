'SHOULD'VE SHOT HIM A COUPLE MORE TIMES': Ford congratulates homeowner who shot intruder

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he supports a man who shot an alleged home intruder, making the remarks during a recent media appearance.

Ford described the individual as a legal gun owner who stored his firearm properly and used it to defend his family.

"Congratulations, I'm glad you shot the guy. Teaches the rest of these robbers a lesson. Shoud've shot him a couple more times as far as I'm concerned," said Ford.

He also encouraged legal gun owners to defend themselves if faced with a violent break-in, stating that people have a right to protect their families.