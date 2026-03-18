'SHOULD'VE SHOT HIM A COUPLE MORE TIMES': Ford congratulates homeowner who shot intruder

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he supports a man who shot an alleged home intruder, making the remarks during a recent media appearance.
Ford described the individual as a legal gun owner who stored his firearm properly and used it to defend his family.
"Congratulations, I'm glad you shot the guy. Teaches the rest of these robbers a lesson. Shoud've shot him a couple more times as far as I'm concerned," said Ford.
He also encouraged legal gun owners to defend themselves if faced with a violent break-in, stating that people have a right to protect their families.
During the same remarks, Ford spoke about crime in the province, including home invasions and auto theft. He said more resources should be directed toward targeting criminal activity rather than law-abiding gun owners.
Ford also criticized elements of the justice system, including bail decisions, saying some offenders are released multiple times.
The comments come as discussions about crime and gun policy continue in Toronto and across the country.
Police have not released full details about the specific incident referenced by Ford. Under Canadian law, the use of force in self-defence is subject to legal review.