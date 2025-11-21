SHOW US THE MONEY: ATA still pushing for more funding

The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) is still asking for more money from the government — just not directly.Through a Facebook post on Thursday, they directed their followers to vote on the 2026 provincial budget.Albertans can currently provide feedback for the upcoming budget through a survey.The ATA's post states, "The Government of Alberta is looking for input on the upcoming budget."."Visit https://abteach.cc/BudgetSurvey and tell them to properly fund public education."The image that accompanies the post is an ad for the union which states, "We've waited long enough.""After years of cuts, Alberta's schools need real funding — now."Suggesting people should take the survey and tell the government to give the ATA more money..On the ATA's Stop the Excuses website, they are also promoting a petition to end Bill 2, the back-to-work legislation that forced teachers back to work after an almost month-long strike.The government invoked the notwithstanding clause, allowing provincial legislation to declare a statute can operate despite the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Charter, including the ATA's ability to strike.The ATA urges people to contact their MLA and express their opposition to the use of the notwithstanding clause in the legislation.The legislation takes precedence over the ATA's ability to strike — an offence with financial penalties of up to $500 a day for teachers and up to $500,000 a day for "any other cases.".Alberta's 2026 budget survey is available until and will remain open until January 16, 2026.