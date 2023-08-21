Keystone pipes

Pipeline development has done poorly since the Trudeau Liberals took power in 2015. 

 Shannon Patrick Wiki Commons

A strong majority of Quebeckers are in favour of developing new pipelines for oil and gas to supply Europe and Asia, according to a new Montreal Economic Institute (MEI)-Ipsos poll released this morning.

“Quebeckers recognize that each cubic metre of gas we export to Europe is a cubic metre of gas less that Russia exports,” said Renaud Brossard, senior director of communications at the MEI.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(17) comments

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

If that is true, then why do they keep voting against them?

Report Add Reply
guest1161
guest1161

Lets stop talking negative about Quebec. The people of Quebec favour pipelines and reliable energy. Many recall the train blocking by Activists (Guillibeault brand) and limiting their access to much needed propane during cold winter months. I view this a criminal offence, but then I don't make the rules. Someone with some agenda that I nor others can identify make them. To WS - I post your good information on facebook with diminished headlines just to get it out. I am not

copywriting it just trying to get it seen.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Is there a reason that the Bloc does not support pipelines? If they have even a small O&G industry, they must build a few of them?????

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Let the east freeze. Shutdown Line 5 too. I hope to see more progress with Manitoba.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Agree Richard I too look forward to building a corridor to bring Manitoba electricity to Saskatchewan...

Report Add Reply
Sovereigntist
Sovereigntist

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

This polls favors Trudeau's sales of gas and oil endeavors to China.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They value our money(they call them transfers), more.

Report Add Reply
Caro
Caro

I think these results show that the people of Canada use common sense. The elected politicians are letting us down.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Then why are they electing them then?

Report Add Reply
Sovereigntist
Sovereigntist

[thumbup]

Report
northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder if it's the Quebec government or the citizens that fear losing the Equalization payments if they develop their own resources? If I recall the figures, they would only gain about 3% more income if they become a Have province, instead of receiving 13+ Billion in transfer payments for being a Gave Not province. Of course the citizens would have 1000's of resource jobs instead of government jobs or being stuck at home with no jobs. If oil and gas provided real money for the average citizens the wheels may fall off the climate change bus, lol.

Report Add Reply
Grk
Grk

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Politically in Canada, Quebec best exemplifies an elitist socialist state where those elected know better than the little dirty people over whom they rule. In but a few generations, Quebec went from a culture of faith (where people answered to a higher power than man) to churches shuttering because of rampant absence. The schools have been secularized. The culture neutered of meaning.

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Is Keybec finally waking up?

Report Add Reply
Raybies
Raybies

As an ex-Quebecker I know that none of this poll data has changed for years. The issue is that 0% of the political parties elected (or even have seats in the QC Parliament) in Quebec are pro-pipeline or pro-fossil fuel extraction; moreover only 1 party supports this in their platform in Qc and guess how many votes they got in the last election.... 530,000 or 13%.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

The Bloc does not support pipelines.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.